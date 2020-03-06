Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

CORR opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 17.16 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.33%.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

