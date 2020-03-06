Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rio Tinto plc ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto’s FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,070.06.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $22,556,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1,498.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 642,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,058 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 626,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 358,513 shares during the period. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

