Brokers Offer Predictions for Uniqure NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uniqure in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Uniqure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.85.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Uniqure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,580,000 after acquiring an additional 445,489 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 469,948 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $413,888.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,854,343.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,075 shares in the company, valued at $23,996,216.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,597 shares of company stock worth $7,259,155. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

