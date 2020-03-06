Brokers Set Expectations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

MDRX opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

