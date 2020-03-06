Brokers Set Expectations for Arcosa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcosa in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million.

ACA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

ACA opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

