Brokers Set Expectations for Carnival Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Carnival in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Carnival has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $323,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $198,637,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

