Brokers Set Expectations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCAU. Cfra cut their price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

FCAU opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,888,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,598,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after buying an additional 3,574,849 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

