Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $32.86 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,146,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 89,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

