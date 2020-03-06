Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an accumulate rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.57.

Shares of BURL opened at $218.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

