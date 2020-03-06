Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Insider Peter N. Witty Sells 187 Shares

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,638.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,699.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,468.81. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $910.95 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

