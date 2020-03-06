CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.76 on Monday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

