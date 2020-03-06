CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

