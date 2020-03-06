Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

Shares of CPE opened at $1.80 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

