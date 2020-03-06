Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLXT. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.02. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 750 shares of company stock valued at $5,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Calyxt by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Calyxt by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.