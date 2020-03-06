Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE CCJ opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Cameco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

