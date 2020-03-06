Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canacol Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

