CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.56.

Shares of NYSE CTST opened at C$0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. CannTrust has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CannTrust by 448.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in CannTrust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CannTrust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

