Capital One Financial Comments on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

EPRT stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 540,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

