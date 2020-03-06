Capreit Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

