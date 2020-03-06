Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 36.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares traded down 36.7% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cardlytics traded as low as $53.11 and last traded at $54.55, 5,254,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 724% from the average session volume of 637,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,811 shares in the company, valued at $849,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,011 shares of company stock worth $23,228,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

