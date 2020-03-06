Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.49

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $16.92. Carrefour shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 4,116,075 shares changing hands.

CA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($20.92).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.49.

Carrefour Company Profile (EPA:CA)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.