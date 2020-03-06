CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARREFOUR SA/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.66 on Monday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

