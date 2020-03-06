CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Shares of FXB opened at $125.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $129.57.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

