CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) versus OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Critical Comparison

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 6.60% 1.02% 0.29% OceanFirst Financial 25.24% 9.20% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $8.28 million 7.23 $670,000.00 N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 3.39 $88.57 million $2.07 9.54

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBM Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 5 1 1 2.43

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 24.75%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

