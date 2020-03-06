CCUniverse (UVU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,222.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $40,577.00 and approximately $3,222.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

