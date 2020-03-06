CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.08

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.65. CCUR shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 6,102 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CCUR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.26.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

