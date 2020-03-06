Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.99

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.99 and traded as high as $38.17. Centaur Media shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 3,848 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.