CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

CPYYY opened at $3.90 on Monday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

