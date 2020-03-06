Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and a PE ratio of -16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

