Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $41.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 7372750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

