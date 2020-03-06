Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 275.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.