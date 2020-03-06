Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,240,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,251,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after buying an additional 825,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

