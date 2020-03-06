China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.07

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.12. China Distance Education shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 43,800 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on DL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $257.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 4,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Distance Education by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 128,235 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.