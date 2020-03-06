China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.