Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $866.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $727.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $604.64 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $868.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $827.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.