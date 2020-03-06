Christopher D. Pappas Buys 15,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Univar by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Univar in the third quarter valued at $115,000.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

