Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 155,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cintas by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $275.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $304.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

