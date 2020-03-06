Citigroup Begins Coverage on Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.15 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $1,679,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

