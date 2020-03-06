Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

