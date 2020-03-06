Citigroup Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Buy

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $218.46 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,397,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

