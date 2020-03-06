Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 178163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,461,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

