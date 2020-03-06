Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

