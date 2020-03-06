Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $34,222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 79,408 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

