Comparing Fastly (FSLY) and Its Peers

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fastly to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fastly alerts:

26.2% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.34% -92.55% -5.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fastly and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -31.56 Fastly Competitors $2.12 billion $352.37 million 1.02

Fastly’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fastly and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2238 9967 17515 936 2.56

Fastly currently has a consensus target price of $25.61, indicating a potential upside of 15.95%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Fastly beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.