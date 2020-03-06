Comparing Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Taubman Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Taubman Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taubman Centers and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taubman Centers 0 7 1 0 2.13 Agree Realty 0 1 4 0 2.80

Taubman Centers presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Taubman Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Taubman Centers and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taubman Centers 33.47% -94.55% 4.92% Agree Realty 42.72% 5.64% 3.47%

Risk & Volatility

Taubman Centers has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taubman Centers and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taubman Centers $661.05 million 4.84 $229.48 million $3.71 14.09 Agree Realty $187.48 million 18.71 $80.08 million $3.08 24.99

Taubman Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Taubman Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Taubman Centers pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taubman Centers has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Taubman Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats Agree Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

