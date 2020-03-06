Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CODI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 60.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

