Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

CODI opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.37.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

