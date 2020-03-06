Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & SciPlay (OTCMKTS:SCPL) Critical Comparison

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Computer Services alerts:

This table compares Computer Services and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 17.28% 20.44% 14.54% SciPlay N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Computer Services and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54

SciPlay has a consensus target price of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Computer Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $266.49 million 5.37 $44.96 million N/A N/A SciPlay $465.80 million 2.48 $32.40 million $1.53 5.98

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SciPlay.

Summary

Computer Services beats SciPlay on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.