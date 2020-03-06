Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBCP. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 295,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

