CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CONMED by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CONMED by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CONMED by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD opened at $95.16 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.